New Music: Shawty Lo Ft. Lyfe Jennings – My Love

Shawty Lo‘s posthumous album RICO is set to be released on March 24th via 300 Entertainment on what would’ve been his 41st birthday. Here is the first single off of that project “My Love” featuring Lyfe Jennings.

