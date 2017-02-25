New Music: Remy Ma – ShEther (Nicki Minaj Diss); Nicki Responds

After Remy Ma said she wasn’t dissing Nicki Minaj in her verse from Phresher‘s “Wait A Minute (Remix)“, Nicki Minaj still dedicated her verse on her Gucci Mane reunion “Make Love” to through subliminals at Remy. Today Remy drops an official diss record aimed at Nicki Minaj titled “ShEther” over Nas‘ “Ether” instrumental. She still insists that her “Wait A Minute (Remix)” verse wasn’t aimed at Nicki but she takes direct shots this time around. Nicki responded on IG by posting the album sales of Remy‘s joint project with Fat Joe which didn’t fair as well as their hit single “All The Way Up“.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:33am PST