New Music: Ralo Ft. YFN Lucci – The Dopeman

By Cyclone -
0
8


Ralo follow up his new 21 Savage & Jefe collab with a track titled “The Dopeman” featuring YFN Lucci. Produced by Zaytoven. You can pre-order his project Famerican Gangster 2 on iTunes as hits stores on February 12th.

