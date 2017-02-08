New Music: Ralo Ft. 21 Savage & Jefe – I Hope It Don’t Jam

Ralo will be releasing his Famerican Gangster 2 project on February 12. He decides to give fans his new single “I Hope It Don’t Jam” featuring 21 Savage and Jefe. Produced by Cassius Jay. You can pre-order his new album now on iTunes.

