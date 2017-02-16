New Music: Raekwon Ft. G-Eazy – Purple Brick Road

Raekwon calls on G-Eazy for his latest release “Purple Brick Road“. Produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. The Chef‘s new album The Wild hits stores on March 24.

