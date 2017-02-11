New Music: Page Kennedy Ft. Royce Da 5’9, King Los & Mr. Porter – Testing Me

Detroit’s Page Kennedy links up with Royce Da 5’9, King Los, and Mr. Porter premiere their Batman: The Animated Series inspired video “Testing Me”. He had this to say about the visuals:

“The Testing Me video was designed because you have some of the worlds best MCs on it. So we thought of a world where The Joker puts a bounty on Bat Man. You have these super villains after him. Bat Man seems to always allude them even when it seems that Bane (Page Kennedy) is getting the best of him he still doesn’t seem to be completely fazed. As seen in the very end it is revealed that The Joker is actually Bat man who put a bounty out on himself cause he is crazy. As you can see Eminem is The Joker. The craziest MCs of them all.”

His debut album ‘Torn Pages‘ drops March 10th via Empire.