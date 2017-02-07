New Music: Marquise Jackson – Different (50 Cent Diss)

By Cyclone -
50 Cent celebrated the 14th anniversary of his classic debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin. His estranged son Marquise Jackson decided to celebrate by releasing a diss record towards his father titled “Different”. He opens up about their relationship. He told Rap-Up;

“That’s the first song that I ever, ever made. [It’s] my first complete song with a hook and verses and everything. It was more or less me just venting, me getting a lot of frustrations, a lot of feelings out. People say they can hear the hunger inside the track and that’s what I was feeling at the moment.

Growing up, my dad was my superhero. It was like having a father who was Superman, more or less. But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people. That’s what happened with me and my father.”

