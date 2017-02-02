New Music: Lil Uzi Vert – Uppin Downer (SoundCloud Rappers Only)

Philly up and comer Lil Uzi Vert drops off a new record titled “Uppin Downers (Soundcloud Rappers Only)”. Produced by DJ Plugg. His new project Luv Is Rage 2 is on the way.

