New Music: Katy Perry Ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

As promised, Katy Perry premieres the full version of her new single “Chained To The Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley. Written by Sia and and produced by Matt Martin. You can pick it up now on iTunes.

