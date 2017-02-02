New Music: Juelz Santana – One Of Those Days / Old Thing Back Pt. 2 (Ft. Don Q)

Juelz Santana gives fans two new track. The first one is titled “One Of Those Days” and the second is titled “Old Thing Back Pt. 2” and features Don Q.

