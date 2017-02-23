New Music: Jhene Aiko & 6LACK – First F**k

Newcomer 6LACK and Jhene Aiko team up for a sensual collab titled “First Fuck”. 6LACK has been slowly taking the world by storm with his new project Free 6LACK. There no official word on where this record is gonna land but Jhene is currently working on her upcoming album Souled Out.

