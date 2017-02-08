New Music: iLL Brown Ft. Freddie Gibbs, BJ The Chicago Kid & G-Wiz – Friends

Chicago’s iLL Brown gets an assist from Freddie Gibbs, BJ The Chicago Kid, and G-Wiz for his latest single “Friends”. His new album Don’t Forget The Dope is on the way.

