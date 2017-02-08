New Music: Hanz On – P.L.O.

By Cyclone -
Wu-affiliate Hanz On will be releasing his final album BARCA, on March 17th via his label Hanz On Music Entertainment (H.O.M.E.). Here is the first single “P.L.O.“, which is an ode to the Wu-Tang classic.

