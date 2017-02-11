New Music: Fat Joe & Remy Ma Ft. The-Dream & Vindata – Hearthbreak

By Cyclone -
0
4

Fat Joe and Remy Ma are gearing up to release their joint album Plata O Plomo on February 17th. They call on The-Dream and Vindata for their latest single “Heartbreak”. You can pre-order Plata O Plomo now on iTunes.

