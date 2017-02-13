New Music: DJ Khaled Ft Beyonce & Jay Z – Shining

DJ Khaled gets an assist from Beyonce & Jay Z for his new single “Shining“. His new album ‘Grateful‘ is on the way. You can pick up “Shining” now on iTunes.
