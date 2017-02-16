New Music: Cyhi The Prynce – Nu Africa

CyHi The Prynce was feeling generous so he gave fans a new record titled “Nu Africa“. You can catch Cyhi on tour opening for Lil Wayne on his tour in April. Check the dates below. His upcoming album, ‘No Dope On Sundays‘ is set to be released later this year.

04-04 Gainesville, FL – University of Florida *

04-06 Atlanta, GA – Georgia State University *

04-07 Morgantown, WV – West Virginia University *

04-08 Lewisburg, PA – Bucknell University *

04-09 South Kingston, RI – University of Rhode Island *

04-10 Slippery Rock, PA – Slippery Rock University *

04-12 Boone, NC – Appalachian State University *

04-13 Champaign, IL – University of Illinois *

* with Lil Wayne

pitchfork