Music Video: Young Thug – Safe

Here’s a new video from Thugga. This is for his Wheezy produced record “Safe”. Directed by Garfield Larmond. Also check on his new collab with Young Scooter titled “Cook Up“. Produced by Metro Boomin & Zaytoven.


