Music Video: Trina Ft. Tory Lanez – Damn

Trina calls on Tory Lanez to shoot the official video for her single “Damn”. She had this to say about the visuals.

“I wanted the visuals to be fun, diverse and realistic with the women that was portrayed in it. Strip clubs, the atmosphere, the music– this is all apart of our culture daily! Seeing women of all shapes and curves who are confident in their own skin…with their own flaws, yet still can turn heads. The chemistry amongst Tory and I was positive as we work great together when we collab.”