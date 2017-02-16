Music Video: Tracy T Ft. Rick Ross & Pusha T – Choices

MMG‘s Tracy T calls on Rick Ross and Pusha T to shoot an official video for their collab “Choices”. Off of his upcoming album Millionaire Nightmares, which drops on February 24th. You can pre-order it now on iTunes.

