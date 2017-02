NC spitta SkyBlew revisits his project ‘SkyBlew The Cowardly Boy‘ and premieres the official video for his record “SkyBlew Meets Bigfoot”. Watch as Skyblew stumbles around in his quest to find Bigfoot. Directed by Shane M. Petty. You can pick up ‘SkyBlew The Cowardly Boy‘ now on iTunes. He will also be hitting the road on an upcoming tour. You can check the dates and cities below.