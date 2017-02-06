Music Video: Scotty Atl Ft. Starlito – Daily Routine

By Cyclone -
Scotty ATL gwets an assist from Memphis spitta Starlito to shoot the visuals for their collab “Daily Routine”. Directed by Zander Nunnelly. Off of his project Smokin On My Own Strain.

