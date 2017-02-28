Music Video: Keyshia Cole Ft. Remy Ma & French Montana – You

After releasing the audio a few weeks ago, Keyshia Cole premieres the official video for her new single “You” featuring Remy Ma and French Montana. Keyshia’s new album 1111 Reset will be released in May.

