Music Video: Juelz Santana Ft. French Montana & Cam’Ron – Dip’d In Coke

By Cyclone -
0
9

Juelz Santana’s new mixtape The Get Back is on the way. He links up with French Montana and Cam’ron for their new collab titled “Dip’d In Coke”. Produced by Harry Fraud.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY