Music Video: Jidenna Ft. Nana Kwabena – The Let Out

Jidenna premieres the visuals for his new single “The Let Out”, which originally featured Quavo but the video version features producer Nana Kwabena. You can pre-order his debut album ‘The Chief‘ on iTunes now.
