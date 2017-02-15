Music Video: Jidenna Ft. Nana Kwabena – The Let Out

Jidenna premieres the visuals for his new single “The Let Out”, which originally featured Quavo but the video version features producer Nana Kwabena. You can pre-order his debut album The Chief on iTunes now.

