Music Video: Fabolous Ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Goyard Bag

By Cyclone -
0
10

Before hitting the road with Chris Brown & 50 Cent on The Party Tour, Fabolous premieres the official video for his collab with Lil Uzi Vert titled “Goyard Bag”. Off of his mixtape Summertime Shootout 2. Directed by Gerard Victor and Spike Jordan. You can pick it up now on iTunes.

