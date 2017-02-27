Music Video: Birdman Ft. Sy Ari Da Kid – It’s Calm

Birdman just released a new video with Young Thug. He links up with Sy Ari Da Kid for a 2nd new visual titled “It’s Calm”. Directed by GT Films. They new compilation album Rich Gang II: The Lifestyle hits stores on April 14th.

