Music Video: Audio Push – Control Us

Audio Push dropped their new album 90951 a few months back. They’re back with the official video for the fan favorite “Control Us”. Directed by DM Films. You can pick up ‘90951’ now on iTunes. Their latest mixtape My Turn 3 is also available now.

