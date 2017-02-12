Music Video: Audio Push – Control Us

Audio Push dropped their new album ‘90951‘ a few months back. They’re back with the official video for the fan favorite “Control Us”. Directed by DM Films. You can pick up ‘90951’ now on iTunes. Their latest mixtape ‘My Turn 3‘ is also available now.
