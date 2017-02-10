Mixtape: Starlito & Don Trip – Step Brothers (Karate In The Garage)

Starlito and his “step brother” Don Trip link up again for their latest joint project Step Brothers (Karate In The Garage). Featuring six new tracks guest appearances by Yo Gotti, Red Dot, and more.

