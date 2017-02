Buzzing ATL spitta Ralo drops off his highly anticipated new mixtape ‘Famerican Gangster 2‘. Featuring 16 new tracks guest appearances by YFN Lucci, Gucci Mane, Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Birdman, Dae Dae, and more. Listen and download below.

It was also announced today that Ralo has officially signed with Gucci Mane‘s 1017 Eskimo Records.

Download Here: Famerican Gangster 2