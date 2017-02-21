Mixtape: Curren$y – Jet Life All-Stars

By Cyclone -
0
5


Currensy celebrated the NBA All-Star weekend with a new mixtape titled Jet Life All-Stars. Featuring guest appearances by Smoke DZA, Fiend, Sonny Digital, Harry Fraud, Corner Boy P, TY, G Perico, Don Cannon, Tiny C Style, Mr. Marcelo, and more.

