J.Cole Reveals ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Tour Dates

J. Cole just revealed the dates and venues of his ‘4 Your Eyez Only‘ world tour. The tour will kick off on June 1 in Columbia, SC and run all the way through December 9th in Perth, Australia. Tickets go on sale starting February 24. You can pick them up here.
