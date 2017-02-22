Gucci Mane Announces ‘Trap God’ Tour Dates

As Spring & Summer time approaches everybody is set to hit the road on tour. Not to be left out, Gucci Mane announces his Trap God Tour, which will kick off on April 5th in Boston, Ma & run through May 6 in Austin, TX. The full list of dates and cities are listed below. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

