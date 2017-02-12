Fresh Spit – Music Video: ILLPO – Van Helsing

ILLPO continues to push their new project ‘Worst Case Scenario‘. Here’s the visuals for their fan favorite “Van Helsing“. Directed by Live Wire Entertainment. You can pick up a copy of ‘Worst Case Scenario‘ now here.
