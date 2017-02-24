EP Stream: Phresher – Wait A Minute

PHresher follows up his buzzing club banga “Wait A Minute” with a new EP by the same name. Featuring 6 new tracks and a guest appearance by Remy Ma. You can stream it in its entirety below and pick it up now on iTunes.
