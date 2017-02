Chris Brown just announced that he’s going to be hitting the road soon on his upcoming ‘The Party Tour‘. The tour will feature 50 Cent, Fabolous, French Montana, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G. The dates and cities will be announced soon.

DATES COMING ASAP!!!! Whens the last time you've been to a show/concert and have actually been entertained??? WE COMING!!!! pic.twitter.com/fy22msbsqF — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 18, 2017