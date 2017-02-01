Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins



The Bey hive is buzzing as Beyonce just took to her IG account to announce that Blue Ivy will be a big sister.

A few minutes ago Beyonce just confirmed what has been speculated for the last few months that she is pregnant. The cherry on the top is that she’s pregnant with twins and posted a pic with a message to the fans

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

Baby bump in tow there was no way for her to hide it any longer. Congrats to Bey & Jay and of course Blue Ivy too.