It’s always an honor to sit with a West Coast legend. Especially one who’s a household name rapper, actor, director of all sorts. We’re talking early NWA days, Eazy E, Dr. Dre, past, present and much more! Not to mention he’s a lot of folks “Top 5”. Internets we present to you O’Shea Jackson aka Ice Cube. #RaiseTheBar