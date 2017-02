Here’s something for the art fans and people who like cool collectibles. Kidrobot.com will be releasing a limited edition Andy Warhol Masterpiece 8” Andy Dunny. The dunny will don a stripe shirt and Warhol‘s signature glasses. Each one will come packaged in a black window box with a magnetized closable flap. Limited and numbered to 500 pieces worldwide you can pick one up for a cool $250.

