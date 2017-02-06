Album Stream: Swifty McVay – Grey Blood

D12‘s Swifty McVay drops off his new project ‘Grey Blood‘. Featuring guest appearances by Slum Village, Mr. Porter, Kuniva, Bizarre, Monica Blaire, Masestro, Crooked I, Guilty Simpson, and more. You can stream it in its entirety and pick it up now on iTunes.
