Album Stream: Lupe Fiasco – Drogas Light

Lupe Fiasco finally releases his highlty anticipated album DROGAS Light. Featuring guest appearances by Rick Ross, Big K.R.I.T., Ty Dolla Sign, Gizzle, Rondo, Salim, Simon Sayz, and more. You can stream it in its entirety and pick it up now on iTunes.

