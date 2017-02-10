10th Annual Roots Picnic Lineup Announced

The 10th annual Roots Picnic will take place at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia on June 3rd. Today they announced the official lineup. This year’s picnickers will get to enjoy performances by Lil Wayne, Solange, 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PnB Rock, Virgil Abloh, and more. The concert will be headlined by a special performance from Pharrell and The Roots. You can see the full list of performers below and cop your tickets now here.