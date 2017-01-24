WorldStarHipHop Creator Q Found Dead At 43

Sad news for the online hip hop as according to reports, the founder of the most popular hip hop related website WorldStarHipHop.com‘s Q, whose real name is Lee O’Denat was found dead Monday night.

According to TMZ, Q went to sleep some time Monday evening and never woke up. His official autopsy takes place today but the rumors are pointing towards him have a heart attack in his sleep.

WorldStarHipHop was started in 2005 as mainly a mixtape website but the popularity skyrocketed when they transitioned into posting fight videos, shocking clips and exclusive music videos.

Q was 43. I’ll keep posted on any further developments.