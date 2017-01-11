Video: Surveillance Video Of Meek Mill Falling Down His Mother’s Steps

Meek Mill has had his share of ups and downs in the past year, from “getting bodied by a singing nigga” to the success of his new project ‘DC4‘ and his alleged break up with girlfriend Nicki Minaj. Through it all, Meek has kept his sense of humor. Yesterday, he was stepping out in the snowy weather and took a cartoon-like spill down the steps of his mother’s house. The incident and the aftermath was caught on Meek‘s mother’s surveillance camera and he decided to share the clip with the caption:

“They spoke a L into existence 😂😂😂😂 leaving out my mom house was tragic for me! Icey ass steps!!! U fall get right back upppp! 😂😂 I ran I thought a ghost pushed me! I might sue yeezy! 😂 SINCE YALL WANNA SEE ME FALL SO BAD!!!!,” Meek captioned the upload.”

They spoke a L into existence leaving out my mom house was tragic for me! Icey ass steps!!! U fall get right back upppp! I ran I thought a ghost pushed me! I might sue yeezy! SINCE YALL WANNA SEE ME FALL SO BAD!!!! A video posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:38pm PST