Video: Rae Sremmurd Bring Out Drake In Amsterdam



Rae Sremmurd are currently overseas on their SremmLife2 tour. Last night, the crowd in Melkweg Amsterdam got a huge surprise as they brought out special guest Drake, who performed his buzzing single “Fake Love” and his club banga “Jumpman“. You ask why would they bring Drake out in Amsterdam of all places? Well the brothers Sremm lucked up as Drake was in town early to kick of his own Boy Meets World tour in Amsterdam and hit them up. Drake‘s tour starts January 26th.

Rae Sremmurd brings Drake out in Amsterdam. #Jumpman pic.twitter.com/kL0LXVcjLx — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 22, 2017

৲ sremmlife + ovo A photo posted by ILYAS GÜN (@phonyninja) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:04pm PST