Video: Migos – Ebro In The Morning Interview

Migos hit up Ebro In The Morning to chop it up about mumble rap, the number ! single, new album, why Takeoff wasn’t on “Bad and Boujee“, their moments in hip hop & more.

Also check out their interview with The Breakfast Club.

