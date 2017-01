Gucci Mane made a recent appearance on ESPN’s Highly Questionable. He chopped it up with Dan Le Batard and Bomani Jones about being in prison, problems with addiction, recovery, his Bart Simpson chain and more.

.@gucci1017 joined us for an honest discussion about his recovery from addiction…then talked to Papi about his Bart Simpson chain. pic.twitter.com/Jd5OYHCxCs — Highly Questionable (@HQonESPN) January 6, 2017