Podcaster /Twitter Personality TaxStone Arrested In Connection With Troy Ave Irving Plaza Shooting

TaxStone and Troy Ave have had a few disagreements over the past few years. Tax is normally taking shots via Twitter and on his podcast Tax Season and Troy has thrown a few shots and even dedicated a record to Tax titled “Lower Level (NutSax)“. Their beef seems to stem from Tax‘s affiliation with NY rapper Manolo Rose who sold Troy Ave the song that he originally called “Dope Man“, but became Troy Ave‘s hit single “All About The Money“.

Their beef culminated in a shooting incident, which took place on May 26th of 2016 at Irving Plaza. An incident which left Troy‘s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter dead and resulted in the now infamous video of Troy Ave gunning through the club like a character in Grand Theft Auto.

The word on the street was that Tax and his crew initiated the drama and were the original shooters until Troy took the gun and fired back. This was all rumors. Today, U.S. Marshals New York and New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Taxstone,whose real name is Darryl Campbell, in Brooklyn this morning. According to NBC he was wanted for a federal warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm and in connection to the Irving Plaza shooting.

Troy Ave was already arraigned and charged with attempted murder for the Irving Plaza shooting but he and his lawyers contest his innocence and claim of self defense.

No word as of yet from TaxStone and his camp on the arrest. #FreeTaxStone