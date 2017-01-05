New Music: Young Dolph x Lil Yachty – Bagg

Young Dolph & Lil Yachty join forces for a new single titled “Bagg“. Yachty throws shots at Soulja Boy. Off of Dolph’s new project Gelato, which hits stores on February 3.

