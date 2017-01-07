New Music: YOUNG BUCK FT. RUKUS 100 – WIT DAT CHOPPA

Young Buck calls on Rukus 100 as they ride “Wit Dat Choppa”. Produced by 800Hertz. This will be featured on the upcoming mixtape Strictly 4 The Traps N Trunks 111.

