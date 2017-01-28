New Music: Ty Farris Ft. Royce Da 5’9 – Hold On

By Cyclone -
0
5

Ty Farris will be releasing his Room 39 album on January 30th. He links up with Royce Da 5’9 for a new collab titled “Hold On”. Produced by TROX. You can pre-order Room 39 now on iTunes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY